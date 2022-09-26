We are set to start the week cool and damp but sunshine returns around midweek.

Showers are expected Monday through Tuesday, and Wednesday for the Thumb, sunshine for all by Thursday. Get the details:
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our first weekend of fall has been rather cool and damp with periodic shower activity nearly all weekend. The not-so-great news is showers are likely to continue Monday and into Tuesday, and possibly even into Wednesday for those in the thumb, but the good news is sunshine will make a big return to the area by late Wednesday through Thursday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday morning with periodic rain showers around the area. Eventually we will have temperatures warm, but not by much. I expect our highs tomorrow to be capped in the upper 50s, possibly the low 60s across the south.

FIRSTWARN5 - Monday Bus Stop Forecast
FIRSTWARN5 - Monday Bus Stop Forecast(WNEM)

Rain showers are likely to continue through Tuesday for some, before drying out Wednesday (expect for a few straggling showers in the Thumb due to Lake Huron). Luckily sunshine returns by late Wednesday and especially Thursday!

FIRSTWARN5 - 7 Day Forecast
FIRSTWARN5 - 7 Day Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstWarn5: Sunday 630pm Main Wx
WNEM TV5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday - FirstWarn5 Full Forecast
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - First Warn 5 Full Forecast
Rain Chances Dominate The Forecast But Sunshine Will Return To End The Week.
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - First Warn 5 Full Forecast
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - First Warn 5 Full Forecast
FIRSTWARN5 - TODAY'S HOUR-BY-HOUR
Showery Saturday and Sunday with Cool Late-Fall-Like Temperatures.