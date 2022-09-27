Flint City Council passes $300 water bill credit for all city residents

(Arizona's Family)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In a 5-2 vote, the Flint City Council decided a $300 dollar credit will be distributed to every resident with an active water account, even those with past due accounts.

The city council has pushed back making a decision on this resolution since June.

The money will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and will cost about $8.6 million.

