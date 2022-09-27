Flint raising pay for police recruits for first time since 2005

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Police Department is raising pay for police recruits in the hopes of attracting some fresh faces.

The department said it is increasing trainee pay from $11 per hour to $15 per hour.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he hopes this change will bring in more officers.

“When we go and engage and talk to a young person, they cannot afford to take a job for $11 an hour for a 12-week period while they train and so we hope that we can get a fresh bunch of young people,” Neeley said.

This is the first time the department has raised pay for recruits since 2005.

