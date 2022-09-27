Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year.

“We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, families across the nation can expect to pay an average of 17.2 percent more for home heating. However, natural gas customers could see a price increase of 34.3 percent.

“There are a lot of factors that go into it but, generally speaking, across the country, natural gas prices are climbing this winter,” Wheeler said. “You think about the war overseas and some other market forces around the country.”

Viewers on Facebook reacted to the potential of heating bills going up. Many were not happy and wondered how they’ll be able to pay for heat while also paying for food, gas and other essentials.

Many said their home simply won’t be as warm this winter.

With this news, Wheeler said homeowners can be proactive and take steps now to help lower their future heating bills.

“If you can turn off lights when you’re not in rooms, if you can winter-proof your house and use good insulation,” Wheeler said. “That’s where you really keep your furnace and your home from having to work quite so hard.”

While heating costs are expected to go up, Consumers is optimistic that Michigan won’t see the volatility other areas might. It points to maintaining the nation’s largest underground storage system and buying natural gas when it’s cheapest as ways it insulates its customers from huge price jumps.

If you need help with your bill, Wheeler said you can call 2-1-1 or Consumers Energy and they can connect you with programs and groups that can help.

