Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.

FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township.

Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”

ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant with Jamaican food in Flint.

Lots says her idea for the restaurant began several years ago when she moved to Flint with her husband.

“I had the idea five years ago when I moved to Flint from the Chicagoland area. I love jerk chicken, I love Jamaica, and I asked my husband to take me to the jerk chicken spot. He said we don’t have one. I said not one? He said no. So, I said we should open up one!”

If you’d like to try out ATL Jamaican Jerk, it’s located at G-3347 Beecher Rd in Flint.

