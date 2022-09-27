Police searching for missing man with autism

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - State police are searching for a missing man who has autism.

Jeremiah Bristow, 26, was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 near Jamestown Apartments in Mt. Pleasant.

The man, who is 5′10″ and 180 pounds, was riding a bus to Veterans Memorial Library.

Bristow has blue eyes, glasses, longer hair, and a beard.

He may be wearing a superhero T-shirt and is known to carry a stuffed animal, MSP said.

If you know of his location, call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

