Reward offered to help identify suspect accused of throwing concrete at police

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for help identifying a suspect accused of throwing a piece of concrete at Michigan State Police troopers.

The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 during a large gathering in the Sunoco Gas Station parking lot, located in the 4000 block of N. Dort Highway on Flint’s northeast side.

The suspect is described as 6′ tall and 220 pounds.

If you have any information on who this may be, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

