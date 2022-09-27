Scattered showers with more 50s Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The cooler and damp weather we had on Monday holds much the same for this Tuesday, though shower coverage should be slightly less. Many will see shower chances come to an end Tuesday night with the only remaining chances lying in the Thumb. Another big headline in the forecast to keep an eye on is the frost/freeze potential Wednesday night. It’s very likely we see 20s up north that night!

Today

Anyone heading out the door for the commute or bus stop should expect cool conditions with temperatures just on either side of 50 degrees, but also scattered showers moving in from the northwest. Any rain activity is light, but just strong enough to make damp roadways where you may encounter spray trailing behind vehicles. Like Monday, the low pressure system that is still over Ontario will keep a northwest flow into the Lower Peninsula, keeping showers in the mix for today. One thing to note, though, is that shower coverage should be slightly less than what we saw Monday, which is partially owed to the wind starting to shift more northerly into the afternoon and evening. This will tend to cut off the lake-enhancement which has allowed for better coverage of rain since Monday. Keep the rain gear on standby for the afternoon bus stops, and be aware there may be damp conditions in parts of Mid-Michigan for the evening drive.

We're expecting more showers Tuesday, but coverage should be slightly less than Monday. (WNEM)

Expect around an additional 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rainfall today, though the Thumb could easily exceed 0.5″ depending on any lake-enhancement.

Most should only expect an additional tenth or two of rain Tuesday, but lake-enhancement in the Thumb could easily bolster rain totals over 0,50". (WNEM)

Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than Monday. Expect to reach up to around 55 degrees, with temperatures just a handful of degrees below that in our northern tier. The aforementioned wind will be northwesterly today with a speed of 10 to 20 mph, though slowly making that north turn this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler than Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

With the wind making that more northerly turn, the only location that will continue to see rain chances is the Thumb. Any rain will be light, if not just drizzle/mist from low cloud coverage. The rest of the area can still expect clouds, but drier weather to full take hold. The wind will slow back down to 5 to 10 mph out of the north northwest. Lows will settle to around 44 tonight.

Wednesday

Skies will turn more variably cloudy, expect to see sunshine going in-and-out. The Thumb will still hold the shower/drizzle chance with a northerly wind at 5 to 15 mph, but the rest of the area is dry. Highs will reach to around 56 degrees.

The Thumb sees the only chance of rain Wednesday. (WNEM)

The big story is going into Wednesday night where cold air takes hold again. This is as skies clear out, high pressure moves in, and the wind calms down. We expect to see lows between 26 to 29 degrees in our northern tier, then right around the freezing point as far south as M-20. Overall, if you’re in the northern half of the viewing area, you have a good chance at a frost or freeze Wednesday night. Take time on Wednesday to cover up or bring in any vegetation you want to protect before nightfall!

Wednesday night is expected to be cold. It also holds a frost/freeze threat for the northern half of our area. (WNEM)

The of the week features drier weather with much more favorable conditions for our farmers to harvest, too. Take a look in the full 7-Day Forecast!

