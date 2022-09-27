Showers end for some tonight, continue near the lakeshore tomorrow, brighter Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fall showers have continued around Mid-Michigan as expected today, but we’re finally on the tail end of these showers and improvement isn’t too far off!

While we do need the rain occasionally, we’ll take as much sun as we can get before it becomes harder to come by in the months ahead! Thankfully there appears to be some on the way in the next few days. As for the showers, most will see those end tonight. However, some areas it will take a little bit longer.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers will continue through the early evening hours, but just like last night, we should see these showers taper off gradually around sunset and beyond into the overnight. As winds turn more northerly through the night and early tomorrow, moisture will continue to funnel in off Lake Huron, so the Thumb will continue to see occasional showers, and some of our counties north of the Saginaw Bay could get clipped as well (Alcona, Iosco, etc.).

Expect a night in the 40s in most areas late Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Outside of the showers, expect skies to stay primarily mostly cloudy, although we could briefly break up clouds in places for a time after these showers end. Lows will be a bit cooler than last night, and fall primarily into the 40s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will keep the overnight conditions going through the morning and early afternoon, with showers possible in the Thumb and along the lakeshore north of the Saginaw Bay. These areas will be on the cloudier side as well, even without showers occurring. Inland areas will likely start the day with mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll have a better chance to occasionally poke some holes in the clouds, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Showers will remain possible in the Thumb on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs will remain chilly on Wednesday with the northerly wind, with a landing spot in the 50s once again. Those winds will be sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Highs Wednesday are expected to be below average once again. (WNEM)

Skies will clear out even more on Wednesday night, with a chance for already chilly temperatures to drop off a cliff. We expect many areas to fall into at least the 30s, but some of our northern areas could dip into the 20s.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Wednesday night. These will be changed to a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory tomorrow. (WNEM)

A Freeze Watch has been issued for our counties north of the Tri-Cities for late Wednesday night and Thursday. This will likely be changed to a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory tomorrow. Counties not currently included may be added to Frost Advisories tomorrow.

We could see a freeze on Wednesday night for some areas. (WNEM)

Thursday & Beyond

Although Thursday will start chilly, a pleasant stretch of weather will be on the way from Thursday through the weekend, and potentially into the middle of next week. High pressure will move overhead and camp out for awhile as Hurricane Ian’s remnants move into the Ohio Valley and push east into New England. This will slow the progress of our upper-level pattern, almost like a traffic jam, and allow us to remain under that high for an extended period of time.

Temperatures are expected to warm up closer to normal into the 60s and there is a chance we could hit 70 again, especially by the second half of the weekend and early next week. We’ll keep you posted!

