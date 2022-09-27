Whitmer: Investment will retain 1,100 jobs in Saginaw area

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A new investment with Nexteer Automotive in Buena Vista Township will retain 1,100 jobs in the area, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The governor joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in announcing the Michigan Strategic Fund support for Nexteer on Tuesday.

Whitmer also announced support for a community revitalization project in Detroit and tech startups in northern Michigan.

“Today’s investments will help us continue driving economic growth by building on our auto industry leadership, keeping jobs in Michigan, and strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Whitmer said. “These actions will retain 1,100 manufacturing jobs, convert the old Studebaker Plant in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction into 161 affordable apartments, and back a small business in Novi and high-tech, high-growth start-ups in Northern Michigan. Right now, Michigan’s economy is on the move with low unemployment, strong small business growth, and exciting economic development projects in every region. I will work with anyone and compete with everyone to grow the economy and keep moving Michigan forward.”

Buena Vista Township received MSF approval of $25.5 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funds in support of a project for Nexteer Automotive. The funding allows the company to secure the necessary equipment to maintain world-class manufacturing operations and retain high-quality jobs at the Buena Vista Township site, the governor’s office said.

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of up to $51 million and retain 1,100 jobs, according to the governor’s office.

“Nexteer is honored that the Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved our investment request for our Buena Vista Township site,” Nexteer Automotive Vice President and COO of USA Jill Dralle said. “The Great Lakes Bay Region has been our home for more than 100 years, and this support will play a critical role in ensuring our long-term competitiveness and retaining high-quality jobs at our Buena Vista site by enabling us to continue developing and manufacturing innovative motion control solutions that meet our OEM customers’ needs. Nexteer would like to thank the Michigan Strategic Fund Board, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Saginaw Future and Buena Vista Charter Township for their support of this project and for their partnership.”

The MSF also approved a 15-year State Essential Services Assessment exemption, which is valued at more than $2 million, in support of the project.

“A development of this magnitude takes many partners working together in order to be successful,” Buena Vista Township Superintendent Torrie Lee said. “We are so pleased with the collaborative efforts of our community, Saginaw Future and the MEDC to support Nexteer Automotive’s retention and expansion in our community.”

