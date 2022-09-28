50s continue Wednesday, frost-freeze threat Wednesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan began drying out overnight, heading into this Wednesday the only chance of showers remaining lies in the Thumb. The cooler weather with air in the 50s continues today, but the big story is the frost-freeze potential which exists for the northern half of our viewing area. More information on current frost and freeze alerts can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website.

Today

Starting this morning temperatures are a handful of degrees cooler than they were Tuesday morning. Most locations have feel into the 40s, specifically with lower 40s in our northern tier right now. Skies are mostly cloudy with only a few spots of drizzle/showers, mostly in the northern tier and in the northern Thumb. As mentioned above, the only rain chance today lies in the Thumb, mostly for Huron and Sanilac Counties, and the eastern sections of Tuscola County. This is as a northerly wind comes off Lake Huron, able to create shallow lake-effect showers and drizzle. Anyone located west of the aforementioned counties should expect dry weather today with variably cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see spotty lake-effect showers in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Highs today will still be limited to the 50s with a northerly wind and some degree of cloud coverage. Expect to see highs near 52 to 53 degrees in our northern tier, but closer to 56 degrees in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Today’s wind will be from 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be another day with highs in the 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The frost-freeze potential tonight is the big weather headline for our area. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect. Farmers, anyone with agricultural interests, or those who have flowers or plants they want to protect, take steps today (Wednesday) to ensure the safe-keeping of those items tonight. Lows are expected to fall to around 27 or 28 degrees in our northern tier, closer to freezing in central Michigan and the northern portions of the Tri-Cities. Residents in Flint and across the Thumb will mostly see upper 30s, so a frost-freeze is not a concern.

Wednesday night has frost and freeze concerns with temperatures in the 30s, even 20s. (WNEM)

Skies tonight will begin to clear, with a north wind turning calm, these are perfect ingredients leading to the cold night. If you haven’t already, you may need to turn your furnace on tonight! Anyone with tractors or equipment, depending on your temperature cut-off, you might want to plug-in your block heaters to ensure easier starting on Thursday.

Thursday & Friday

With high pressure firmly setting in for the second half of the workweek, mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected to persist. Look for a high near 60 degrees on Thursday, then near 65 on Friday. Both days should have a lighter wind, and the nice conditions Friday evening will surely make for a good night of Friday Night Lights action!

Thursday night will be another chilly night with a lot of 30s across the region. However, it shouldn’t be as cold as Wednesday night, we’re expecting Frost Advisories in our northern counties at the worst that night. Just something to keep in mind heading toward Thursday night too!

Thursday night may see some patchy frost in our northern counties. (WNEM)

The weekend also looks nice, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

