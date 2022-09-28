75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township.

The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered off the road and struck two other vehicles that were parked in a driveway, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, and only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe she possibly suffered a cardiac issue that may have led to the crash.

The investigation is open pending the results of the autopsy.

