75-year-old woman killed in crash
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township.
The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered off the road and struck two other vehicles that were parked in a driveway, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, and only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe she possibly suffered a cardiac issue that may have led to the crash.
The investigation is open pending the results of the autopsy.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.