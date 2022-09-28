Frost & freeze possible tonight, brighter skies finally return Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have been fairly stubborn around Mid-Michigan lately, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel.

Showers have tapered off in most areas today, and even in locations where they’ve made an appearance at times today, we should finally see them come to an end there tonight. Clearing skies will also return, bringing us sunshine again tomorrow. And the best news? It’ll be sticking around for awhile.

The cost? Cold temperatures tonight and areas of frost that are expected into Thursday morning.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain cloudy much of the evening, but will start clearing late tonight into tomorrow morning. Clearing should really start taking over after the sun goes down tonight (7:22 PM) and winds will start dying down as well. That gives us a perfect set up for a substantial cool down, with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s in many areas by tomorrow morning’s commutes and bus stops.

Expect a drop into at least the 30s in most areas tonight. (WNEM)

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan from midnight through 9 AM Thursday. If you still have sensitive vegetation at this point in the season, be sure to protect that tonight.

Sensitive vegetation will need to be protected tonight. (WNEM)

The Thumb and areas southeast of Midland and Bay counties may not be cold enough long enough for frost to develop, but still take precautions in these areas just in case, even though we don’t have an advisory there.

Thursday - This Weekend

We'll have a chance to be a bit warmer on Thursday. (WNEM)

A consistent weather pattern will take over on Thursday, with primarily mostly sunny skies expected right through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend as well, with plenty of days in the 60s ahead.

The only thing we’re watching this weekend is how far north the remnants of Ian will make it. We are not expecting rain from Ian, however, we could see some of the high-level clouds blowing off of the storm move overhead. These would be the thin, high-level cirrus clouds. If it comes far enough, the forecast may become a little cloudier for some as we get closer, but we still expect a pleasant weekend overall.

Temperatures will finally return to the 60s into the weekend. (WNEM)

At this time, it appears we’ll fall short of 70 in the warmest days ahead, but still expect a much warmer stretch than what we’ve been seeing. And of course, we could always see changes before we get to the weekend.

