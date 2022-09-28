Man arrested in connection with police bike thefts

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a larceny case.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 2:30 p.m. a search warrant was executed by Saginaw Police Detectives at a home on South Warren and arrested a 63-year-old man.

“Our detective in charge did a really great job in following up with this matter and the dedication to his work paid off,” Detective Sergeant Oscar Lopez stated.

The arrest follows a request for the public’s assistance identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack the Saginaw Police Department where patrol vehicles are parked.

The incident occurred Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m.

Police surveillance showed the suspect walking into the parking lot inside police walls and riding off on one bike, only to return a few minutes later to steal the second bike.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

