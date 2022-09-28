More inmates graduate from Genesee County’s IGNITE program

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program.
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GENESEE Co. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is celebrating a new graduating class of the jail’s IGNITE program.

The IGNITE Program enables inmates to receive a high school education or trade school certification.

On Wednesday, some of them received their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Swanson called these graduates an inspiration.

“You are a walking, talking commercial,” he said. “You are a walking, talking testimony because there are people who don’t have the belief that you have and they’re gonna see your story and they’re gonna be inspired by it.”

Swanson said the program has also raised inmate math and reading levels since its start.

