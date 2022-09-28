MSP troopers find unique animal when searching vehicle

Michigan (WNEM) - Troopers out of the Michigan State Police’s Seventh District found a reptile while searching a driver’s vehicle.

“Troopers never know what they may encounter when searching a vehicle, but a bearded dragon hiding under the passenger seat is a first,” the MSP post said on Twitter.

Since the bearded dragon was not wanted it was released to the passenger of the vehicle, police said.

No details were released on what led up to the traffic stop and search.

