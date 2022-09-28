My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging.

Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.

There are presentations at the Bay County Department on Aging meal sites in October so residents can learn more about the My-ID Program. To sign up for one of the presentations, call the Department on Aging at 989-895-4100.

The dates and locations of presentations are as follows:

Monday October 17, 2022, at Riverside Activity Center

Thursday October 20, 2022, at Williams Activity Center

Friday October 21, 2022, at Hampton Activity Center

Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Canteen Activity Center

Wednesday October 26, 2022, at Kawkawlin Activity Center

