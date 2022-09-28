Organization adds comfort dog to help youth with disabilities

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Disability Network, a nonprofit organization in Genesee County, has added a furry friend to its staff.

ONYX, a 2-year-old golden retriever, will mainly assist youth with disabilities by giving them comfort, a feeling of safety, and being a nonjudgmental friend, TDN said.

Not only will ONYX work in the TDN office, but he will also visit several Genesee County high schools with his handler, Meghan Slaght.

“Working with ONYX is amazing! It’s hard work but once we got in the groove of learning how to communicate with each other, we are unstoppable! When he is in working mood, he brings joy to everyone! When you see ONYX being pet by a student that has been through a lot, especially at a young age and that student smiles for the first time in a long time, you see that a facility/therapy dog is needed,” Slaght said.

ONYX is trained through Paws With A Cause, a national nonprofit that trains facility dogs.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.