Play tackling teen issues comes to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The play Beat the Streets came to Flint Tuesday hoping to teach students how to deal with common teen challenges.

The play, based on the book The Pact, put issues like violence, bullying, drugs, gangs and suicide in the spotlight for more than 1,000 middle and high schoolers in the Genesee county area at the University of Michigan- Flint Riverfront Conference Center.

Beat The Streets said it has already reached more than 800,000 students nationwide.

The play’s founder hopes the performance’s message hit home.

“We want them to work together to beat the streets because you guys are going through the same things together,” Arthur Cartwright said. “And you find out that you have more things in common with your classmate than you know.”

The showing on Sept. 27 was sponsored by Molina Healthcare of Michigan, University of Michigan- Flint and the sorority Zeta Phi Beta.

The play also has a virtual program for young people.

