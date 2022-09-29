Absentee ballots available for November elections

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 election.

The ballots are being mailed to Michigan voters who have requested them.

RELATED: Michigan lawmakers approve early absentee ballot processing

“Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, and the right to vote at their polling place on election day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Every option is secure, and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”

If you are not registered to vote, you can register online here or by mail through Oct. 24.

