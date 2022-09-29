Absentee ballots available for November elections

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 election.

The ballots are being mailed to Michigan voters who have requested them.

“Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, and the right to vote at their polling place on election day,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Every option is secure, and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately thanks to the professional election officials and workers across the state.”

If you are not registered to vote, you can register online here or by mail through Oct. 24.

