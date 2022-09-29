Flint City Bucks announces death of defender

Eugene Quaynor
Eugene Quaynor(Flint Bucks)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Bucks announced the death of one of its defenders, Eugene Quaynor, on Thursday.

Officials with the organization said Quaynor’s car was hit from behind by a speeding SUV at a stop light in Tulsa, Okla. On Wednesday, Sept. 28. Tulsa police are currently investigating the incident.

Quaynor was in the midst of his fourth season with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and was working on earning his master’s degree.

“Eugene was a much-loved member of the Bucks’ team, as well as the Flint community. In addition to being a true warrior on the pitch, he was always eager to do community service work, free youth clinics and charity events,” the organization said in a letter.

Quaynor, originally from Gana, recently earned his bachelor’s degree in arts and cultural studies.

“Eugene was from Ghana and a beloved member of the ORU men’s soccer team. He was a team captain and known for his captivating smile. Eugene’s presence is missed. Thank you for your prayerful support of the family in this time of bereavement,” ORU said in a statement.

