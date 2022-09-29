Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents.

The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center.

“This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication access to every resident inside the city of Flint,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “City government is here to assist every Flint resident, and we want to ensure that our growing Spanish-speaking population feels welcome and included in every action we take to support residents.”

The city said this partnership will increase its capacity to provide translation for city communications.

“It’s amazing to see the City of Flint taking steps to make sure our community is welcoming for English language learners,” Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center Executive Director Asa Zuccaro said. “We’re making sure that Flint is a great home for them.”

