Former TV5 personality, Gene Riley, dies at 94

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Roy Eugene “Gene” Riley, a former TV5 on-air personality, died on Sept. 26.

Riley, who worked at TV5 from 1965 through 1975, was 94-years-old.

He is survived by his two daughters, three sons, and several other relatives.

A memorial service honoring Riley’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Road in Saginaw Township.

