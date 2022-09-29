Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

Faith (Gantner) Rempe
Faith (Gantner) Rempe(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer.

The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016.

Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021. She documented her fight against cancer on her Facebook page “Faith’s Fight.”

She leaves behind her husband Kurt and their two little boys.

“While we are devastated that we will no longer have her beautiful smiling face near us, we can celebrate the fact that we know she no longer has any pain and we will see her again in eternity,” her husband wrote in a Facebook post.

