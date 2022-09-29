GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township.

The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.

“In recent years, the Heritage team has searched for a larger, permanent facility to display an increasing number of GM’s archives, including the company’s vehicle collection, product catalogs, sales brochures, press materials, and promotional records,” GM said.

On Sept. 29, the company announced the move to GM’s former Customer Care and Aftersales world headquarters in Grand Blanc Township.

The move brings the center closer to the company’s birthplace in Flint

“As General Motors transforms the future of the automobile, we also celebrate and commemorate our storied past and rich history with our fantastic GM Heritage Center,” GM President Mark Reuss said. “Placing it near our company’s birthplace only makes sense and, much like our investment in Factory One and in our current operations in the area, aligns perfectly with our strong commitment to Flint, where it all began for us.”

The move will take place in a phased approach as the facility is renovated, GM said.

