Police, school proud of response to Bridgeport High School stabbing

BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bridgeport Charter Township Police Department and the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community District said they are proud of the response from officials to a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week.

Two students were injured in the incident on Sept. 22. An 18-year-old student has since been arrested and charged.

Louie Miller Jr. has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened during an altercation between three male students.

School staff gave medical attention to two 17-year-old students. One victim had several puncture wounds, and the other victim had two lacerations, police said, adding both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police department and the school district issued separate statements on Thursday, Sept. 29 praising the “quick” response.

“Sometimes lost in the moment of such an event is the great heroic work done by both our officers and school staff. I would like to take a moment and acknowledge both our School Resource Officer Daniel Hernandez and our Uniformed Investigator Larry Biniecki Jr. Both were dispatched to the scene and responded along with myself and acted quickly to render aid and remedy the situation along with school staff,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “We are extremely proud of, and fortunate to have School Resource Officer Hernandez and Investigator Biniecki as they continue to work relentlessly and tirelessly on both this incident and others to keep our students, staff, and community safe.”

The school district said it is making enhancements to its security and added this incident was contained to those involved.

“Staff and students quickly utilized our security procedures to ensure safety for our entire school body. I am very proud of the rapid response within seconds by our staff which, I and law enforcement believe, prevented further trauma. The students involved are recovering,” Superintendent Mark Whelton said.

