Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township.

A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said, adding the school bus was in the process of picking up students.

A couple of students were checked out by first responders and then released to their parents a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the car were not injured.

“This is certainly a good time to remember that during the morning hours there are many school buses on the roadways and they make frequent stops. It is extremely important to be diligent while driving to monitor traffic and these frequent stops. Reducing speed and avoiding being distracted are keys to avoiding collisions,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

