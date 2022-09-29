Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township.

A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said, adding the school bus was in the process of picking up students.

A couple of students were checked out by first responders and then released to their parents a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the car were not injured.

“This is certainly a good time to remember that during the morning hours there are many school buses on the roadways and they make frequent stops. It is extremely important to be diligent while driving to monitor traffic and these frequent stops. Reducing speed and avoiding being distracted are keys to avoiding collisions,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to...
Mid-Michigan native evacuates ahead of Ian
Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw...
West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird
Drop-Off Box in Superior, WI
Michigan lawmakers approve early absentee ballot processing
Gene Riley
Former TV5 personality, Gene Riley, dies at 94