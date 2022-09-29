State announces $1.9M in funding to create family resource centers

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state announced $1.9 million in funding to create six family resource centers to help prevent child abuse and neglect.

Children Trust Michigan and the Children’s Services Agency, which are a part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will fund the initiative.

“We congratulate the six community-based family resource centers and thank them for their commitment to the children and families in their communities,” said Suzanne Greenberg, executive director of Children Trust Michigan. “We will work closely with them to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe and healthy childhoods possible for Michigan’s children.”

The six locations are:

Baraga/Houghton/Keweenaw Counties – Keweenaw Family Resource Center.

Calhoun County – Help Me Grow Family Resource Center.

Genesee County – Voices for Children.

Kent County – Family Futures.

Macomb County – Care House.

Washtenaw County – SOS Community Services.

These centers will provide support to residents including building parenting skills, connecting families to resources, and developing parent and community leadership.

The locations were chosen based on populations who experience overrepresentation in the child welfare system, high poverty rates, or lack of access to health, behavioral, and social services, the state said.

