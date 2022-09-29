Sunshine taking Mid-Michigan through the rest of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After stubborn clouds for the first half of the workweek, high pressure is working into the region which will allow sunshine to return for the rest of the week. More sun is also expected this weekend. Needless to say, Friday Night Lights will be in great shape and any plans you have outdoors this weekend are also going to be nice! For our area farmers doing any harvesting, conditions will be much drier/cooperative to close out the week.

There is a deck of stratus clouds this morning from around the Tri-Cities and south. No rainfall is associated with this. These clouds are present due to an inversion, where warmer air is above cooler air. It is clear up north though, where temperatures are already diving below freezing. Grab the jacket as you head out! High pressure is moving in which is working to clear out the stratus clouds. After clearing, skies will be mostly sunny the rest of the day with a light & variable wind. Highs will be up right around the 60 degree mark.

Skies stay clear overnight with colder temperatures expected. Lows will largely be in the 30s again, possibly near freezing in our northern row of counties. It is possible we see another round of Frost Advisories Thursday night due to these temperatures. Check back into the Weather Alerts section of our website this Thursday afternoon to see if any Frost Advisories have been issued. The wind is also expected to be calm again tonight.

Mostly sunny skies carry us all through Friday too. Highs will be closer to 65 degrees, also with a light & variable wind. It will be a great evening for Friday Night Lights again! Check back to the Sports Section of our website Friday morning where FNL game forecasts will be issued.

We expect more partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend. Even if you do see a few occasional clouds, know that it will still be bright overall! Any clouds observed this weekend, especially high clouds, are actually remnants from “Ian” as it wraps out over the eastern United States.

Highs will be closer to 66 on Saturday, then a small blast of cooler Canadian air will keep highs to around 63 degrees on Sunday. Saturday’s wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, with Sunday be breezier with a northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph.

More sun is expected to start next week too, give that a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

