Beautiful Friday & weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We finally turned the corner around Mid-Michigan on our Thursday and more of the same is expected as we close out the workweek and head into the weekend.

High pressure takes control of our weather story, bringing us a quieter pattern and also a drier pattern, with a chance to enjoy a beautiful fall weekend. If you’ve been dying to get to the cider mill or pumpkin patch, this would be a perfect weekend to do so.

Overnight

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear through the overnight, with lows settling in the 30s for most once again. Frost is possible once again, though there aren’t as many Frost and Freeze alerts tonight. Only Isabella and Gratiot counties are included at this time. The reason counties north of there aren’t included is the growing season is now considered over, now that we’ve had a frost and freeze in those areas.

Lows will be in the 30s in many areas tonight. (WNEM)

Either way, if you have sensitive vegetation that still remains, it may not be a bad idea to protect it anyway. Winds will go calm in most areas, and it’s also not off the table that we see some areas of fog tomorrow morning.

Friday

We should have a care-free Friday as we end the workweek, with sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures that should warm back up into the 60s for most tomorrow afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s on Friday. (WNEM)

Winds will be a bit variable out of the east, but mostly from an east northeasterly direction.

Clear skies will roll on through Friday evening plans and we should have a beautiful night for outdoor Friday plans and high school football. Lows will remain cool on Friday night with most in the 40s, but 30s will remain possible in our coldest spots.

Weekend

Your weekend forecast for this upcoming weekend! (WNEM)

Saturday and Sunday will be similar, with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Winds out of the northeasterly direction will keep things a little cooler than if we had a southerly wind, but it will still be very comfortable.

Highs on Saturday should manage the middle 60s in most areas, with Sunday coming in just a little bit cooler with low 60s, and perhaps a few 50s in our coolest locations.

No rain is expected through the weekend, but some occasional high clouds may drift in, especially in our southeastern areas, thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. These may cause filtered sunshine, or briefly mostly cloudy skies, but that’s about it.

