Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township.

A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he stopped at a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said. A second vehicle, driven by a 67-year-old Saginaw man, stopped behind the dump truck.

A third vehicle, a white pickup truck driven by an unidentified person, crashed into the second vehicle, which caused that vehicle to hit the dump truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The collision caused the pickup truck to flip over and also collide with the back of the dump truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

