Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program.

The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The city was supposed to replace all lead pipes by Sept. 30 but missed that deadline.

The city signed a $17.9 million contract with Lakeshore Global Corporation to complete the final phase of the replacement project which includes about 1,600 water service lines, EGLE said.

Those lines will be excavated and replaced with new copper pipe if they are lead or galvanized, EGLE said, adding they expect 30 percent of the remaining lines to be lead or galvanized.

Grant dollars from the Federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation are expected to provide most of the funding.

“This is great news and we’re making great strides,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I’m so happy to announce that we’ve reached 95 percent completion and we’re moving forward beyond all of our challenges.”

The city is urging any remaining water customers who may potentially have lead service lines to call the city at 810-410-1133.

