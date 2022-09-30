Flint releases statistics showing reduction in crime from last year

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Statistics released Friday by the Flint Police Department show a reduction in overall crime from last year.

Murder/nonnegligent manslaughter is down 50 percent for 2022 in comparison to 2021.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is down just over 70 percent compared to 2021.

Overall crime is down 13.05 percent, according to the city’s Crimestat report.

