SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stretch of nice Fridays continues today too, expect nothing but clear skies and dry weather for area football games tonight! Remember to check back here each week for updated forecasts for your favorite teams!

Week 6: Nouvel @ Michigan Lutheran Seminary (WNEM)

Week 6: Morrice @ Merrill (WNEM)

Week 6: Linden @ Swartz Creek (WNEM)

Week 6: Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart @ Breckenridge (WNEM)

Week 6: Mt. Pleasant @ Bay City Central (WNEM)

Week 6: New Lothrop @ Montrose (WNEM)

Week 6: Bendle @ Hamady (WNEM)

Week 6: Ithaca @ Valley Lutheran (WNEM)

Week 6: Standish-Sterling @ Carrollton (WNEM)

Week 6: Grand Blanc @ Lapeer (WNEM)

Week 6: Birch Run @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.