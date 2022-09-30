Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond.

Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal.

Pratt’s attorney asked that he be permitted to leave the house he’s tethered to on days in which he’s under house arrest.

Pratt’s lawyer argued that he is not a flight risk and is not likely to re-offend while on bond.

The judge said Pratt was asking for more leniency than what any other person would get.

“I don’t see a reason in this matter to grant Mr. Pratt any more leniency than the average person who would be on tether is granted,” Genesee County District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh said.

Pratt was ordered to undergo an evaluation for competency.

His next scheduled court date is in early January for a review hearing.

