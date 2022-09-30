GLWA enters final phase of water main restoration

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said a water transmission main that broke on Aug. 13, which affected thousands of state residents, is expected to return to normal operations by Oct. 5 as it enters its final phase of restoration.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said it has finished the first two phases of the repair process for the water transmission main. The first phase included inspection and repairs. The second phase included disinfection, flushing, and water quality testing.

The GLWA is now in the third and final stage which includes the restoration of the water transmission main to normal operations.

On Aug. 13, the main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in 23 communities. The advisory was completely lifted on Aug. 20.

GLWA said it will share more information as it becomes available.

