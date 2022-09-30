GLWA enters final phase of water main restoration

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is providing an update on the Aug. 13 break to the 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.(GLWA)
By George Castle
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said a water transmission main that broke on Aug. 13, which affected thousands of state residents, is expected to return to normal operations by Oct. 5 as it enters its final phase of restoration.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said it has finished the first two phases of the repair process for the water transmission main. The first phase included inspection and repairs. The second phase included disinfection, flushing, and water quality testing.

The GLWA is now in the third and final stage which includes the restoration of the water transmission main to normal operations.

On Aug. 13, the main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in 23 communities. The advisory was completely lifted on Aug. 20.

GLWA said it will share more information as it becomes available.

