Mid-Michigan natives reveal first-hand accounts of Hurricane Ian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -One day after Hurricane Ian made landfall, some Mid-Michigan natives are recalling their experience riding out the storm.

“It was scary because the winds were howling so hard,” Jones said. “And I was awake until 5:30 in the morning and I was just watching the water just creep up my road.”

Former Pinconning resident Jennifer Jones now resides in Kissimmee, Florida.

Jones said it was a rough night as Hurricane Ian spun its way through the state.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Jones said the rain was still falling, turning the ditch behind her home into a river.

“If this rain continues, as you can see that bank, it will breach that bank soon,” Jones said. “And then it will be in my house.”

Jones also stated that her neighborhood is blocked off because of flooded roadways.

Bay City resident Kasee Beard, who is on vacation in Sarasota, said she made it through the night but there was a lot of activity around her.

Beard told us there’s a lot of damage. That’s why she wants to make a difference before heading back to Michigan.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to get home soon,” Beard stated. “But while I’m here, you know, I’m just reaching out to anyone that needs help.”

Meanwhile, Jones has a message for her parents back home in Owosso.

“We are prepared,” Jones stated. “We are keeping calm, and we will get through this.”

