Perfect football weather Friday & a gorgeous weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High pressure has made for some fantastic weather leading into this Friday. We’ll continue with sunshine after a foggy/frosty start, and the weekend also holds more bright skies too. For forecasts of some of your favorite high school teams facing off this evening for Friday Night Lights, click here!

Today

The morning is starting off with clear skies and temperatures largely in the 30s. We’re near freezing in central Michigan and up north. We’re expecting some light fog to set up, and some may see a frosty start too. There’s a Frost Advisory in central Michigan this morning. One thing to note, the National Weather Service in Gaylord announced Thursday afternoon that they will no longer issue Frost-Freeze headlines for our northern counties for the remainder of calendar year 2022.

The clear skies lead way to sunshine today, high temperatures will respond to more sun too. Expect to reach between 63 and 65 degrees, though Flint may check in at 67 degrees. The wind will be light and variable during the daytime as strong high pressure still holds. We’ll end up a handful of degrees warmer than Thursday.

Friday sees high temperatures in the middle 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay clear tonight, with the exception of our southeastern communities. There, a few high clouds move in, which are actually the remnants of Ian. Lows will fall into the lower 40s tonight, and although some isolated readings in the 30s are possible, it generally will not be as cold as the last two nights. The wind will be light from the northeast overnight.

Friday night will see a few 30s up north, but mostly 40s overnight. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The remnant clouds of Ian may continue to move in from the southeast, but it’ll still only be the clouds. Otherwise, central Michigan and up north will see plenty of sun. Likely even the Tri-Cities will see more sun than clouds. Archery deer season opens up Saturday morning, anyone looking to go out hunting will also have perfect weather for the morning hunt (sunrise is 7:33 AM)! A weak cold front moves through Saturday night which will keep Sunday a handful of degrees cooler, but there will be no rain with this front. Partly to mostly sunny skies are also still expected Sunday too.

Highs Saturday will reach the middle 60s, a northeast wind will keep the shoreline a handful of degrees cooler. That wind will be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Sunday will mostly be in the upper 50s with possibly a few locations touching 60 degrees. There will also be a northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph on Sunday.

The weekend has brighter skies with temperatures in the 60s! (WNEM)

Shower chances don’t return until the middle of next week, take a look in your full 7-Day Forecast!

