Police investigating threat against Alma High School

(WAVE 3 News)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School.

An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said.

The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the investigation. The student involved was not on school property at the time, police said, adding police have been in contact with the student and the family.

The investigation remains active.

