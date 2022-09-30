Police: Stolen firearm recovered from backpack after stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A stolen firearm was recovered from the backpack of a student after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Sept. 22.

The stabbing resulted in the injuries of two 17-year-old students, and the arrest of 18-year-old Louie Miller Jr., who is also a student at the high school.

An 18-year-old student has been charged with assault and other charges after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School last week. (WNEM)

The backpack was dropped by a 16-year-old student who was not a part of the stabbing incident, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett.

That student fled the scene prior to the discovery of the gun.

The firearm was secured and the incident was investigated while authorities attempted to locate the suspect, police said.

That student was arrested Friday, Sept. 30. The student is being lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.

“Due to the sensitive and complex nature of the ongoing investigation, information was not released by the Bridgeport Township Police Department as to not hinder the investigation and pending criminal charges,” the department said.

As for Miller, he has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. He is due back in court on Oct. 6.

