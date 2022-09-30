Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store.

The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township.

The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real handgun, and demanded money, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers responded to the scene with K9 units and conducted a track for the suspect, which was unsuccessful.

After an investigation, the suspect and the gun – which was found to be a BB gun – were located later that evening with other evidence, Duffett said.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

No one was injured.

