Football runs in these two brothers family

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Tack legacy continues this football season at Merrill high school as two brothers lead the Vandals to victory again.

So far this year they are 6-0. During halftime against Morrice, things were looking good, from quarterback Joel Tack’s point of view.

“Our line’s holding it together good. They’re holding good blocks and their defense is really holding them well,” said Tack. " We got 14 to nothing so they’re holding them back from scoring which is the best we can do.”

The Tack legend goes back to Joel Tack’s grandfather, William Tack, a star lineman for the Vandals. His twin sons, Darick and Ryan, starred for Merrill before graduating in 1994. Ryan Tack had twin sons, who played and Darick has 3 who have now played including Joel and his stepson Denver Coty.

“It’s a big game,’ Coty said. “All you can hope for is to do what we’re doing.”

Coincidentally, these two brothers were competing against two brothers who play the same positions on the Morrice team.

“We’ll figure out who the better ones are,” Coty said.

Although each side will have its opinion, there was no arguing with the final result... Merrill 52, Morrice 12.

