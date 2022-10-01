At Merrill High School, football runs in the family

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night.

The team is now 6-0 after defeating Morrice.

At halftime, things were looking good from quarterback Joel Tack’s point of view.

“Our line’s holding it together good,” Tack said. “They’re holding good blocks and their defense is really holding them well. We got 14 to nothing, so they’re holding them back from scoring which is the best we can do.”

Tack comes from a long line of family members who laced up their cleats for the Vandals.

His grandfather, William Tack, was a star lineman.

His twin sons, Darick and Ryan, starred for Merrill before graduating in 1994.

Ryan Tack had twin sons, who each played, and Darick had two sons who’ve also played.

Joining the family legacy is his stepson Denver Coty.

“It’s a big game, all you can hope for is to do what we’re doing,” Coty said.

Tack and Coty were competing against two brothers who play the same positions on the Morrice team.

“We’ll figure out who the better ones are,” Coty said.

Although each side will have its opinion, there was no arguing with the final result.

Merrill won 52-12.

