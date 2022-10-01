Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November.

Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy.

The program allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools.

School shootings have been occurring far more often in recent years. 2021 had the greatest number of incidents, with 249.

Students, parents, and school employees have been more on edge due to the recent spike. Ok2Say noted a dramatic increase in tips for December 2021.

The total number of tips submitted last November were 498, that number significantly increased to 3,567 in December.

Alma Public Schools believes the program helped them prevent another school tragedy.

“I am absolutely thankful that we had students brave and strong and utilize a program that in my opinion worked extremely successfully,” said Stacey Criner, the Alma Public Schools Superintendent. “Ok2Say has direct connection to all schools. And this particular case I received an evening call and was able to act on the information immediately the following morning.”

Anyone who needs to submit a tip can contact Ok2Say by phone, email, or by downloading the app.

