Perfect start to October followed by a rollercoaster ride mid-week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We starting October on a fantastic note, with a stretch of weather that is hard to come by in Mid-Michigan this time of year!

For your Saturday, expect loads of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast, possibly gusty at times, at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20-25mph not out of the question.

FIRST WARN 5: HOUR-BY-HOUR - SATURDAY (WNEM)

A cold front moves through the region tonight but it will do so dry, meaning the only impacts for Mid-Michigan will be cooler high temperatures, around the upper 50s to low 60s and cooler low temperatures Sunday night and Monday night in the upper 30s. Other than that, Sunday will be much like Saturday.

FIRST WARN 5: HOUR-BY-HOUR - SUNDAY (WNEM)

Beyond the weekend, we start a gradual warm-up through the start of the week and by mid-week upper 60s and even a few readings of 70 are possible before a big cool down back into the 50s Thursday into the weekend with overnight lows back into the 30s. Rain chances will also come during this time.

FIRST WARN 5: 5 DAY HIGH TEMPERATURES (WNEM)

