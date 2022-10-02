Hundreds walk to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight.

“Today’s turnout has been fantastic,” said Kristal Corrion.

Bay City residents laced up their sneakers for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wenonah Park.

The event helps to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research.

“Six million people in the United States right now living with Alzheimer’s. Six million and then their caregivers are unpaid for the most part. And so, the research to be able to end this disease is absolutely critical,” Corrion said.

Families, friends, and caregivers carried flower pinwheels in different colors to represent whether someone has died from or is living with the disease or is simply participating in the event.

Corrion, whose mother died from Alzheimer’s, said it is critical to support those fighting the disease and those caring for them.

“Their caregivers and they don’t know what to do. You know, this is not anything that you know comes with an instruction manual. You know, how do I how do I best help my mom how do I best help my grandma?” Corrion said.

In 2022 the disease will cost the United States $321 billion and the number is projected to rise to nearly one trillion in 2050.

“It’s so important to be fully invested and committed to this. Because we need to end this disease. It needs to stop with this generation,” Corrion said.

In Bay City, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal is to raise $32,000. They are halfway to their goal after collecting more than $15,000. They have until December 31st to reach it.

