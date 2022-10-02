Sunshine and breezy Sunday followed by pleasant conditions to start the week.

Pleasant weather continues for the next few days before rain chances and a temperature swing later this week.
FIRSTWARN5 WNEM TV5 SUNDAY WAKE UP 8AM
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Overall another beautiful day, is in store across Mid-Michigan, outside of some breezy winds for today and patchy light frost tomorrow morning. Today temperatures will spend most of the day in the 50s but a few readings into the low 60s are expected later this afternoon. Skies should be generally clear and sunny except for a few locations near the water, some lake effect clouds are possible.

Winds will be gusty today as well from the northeast. Winds of 10-15 mph are expected inland with gusts of 15-20 mph possible, while along the lake shore gusts of 20-25 mph are expected.

FIRST WARN 5: HOUR-BY-HOUR - SUNDAY
FIRST WARN 5: HOUR-BY-HOUR - SUNDAY(WNEM)

Tonight expect temperatures to cool into the mid-upper 30s across much of the area, this may lead to some patchy fog in low-lying areas or patchy frost elsewhere. Widespread frost is not expected, however.

FIRST WARN 5: TONIGHTS LOWS
FIRST WARN 5: TONIGHTS LOWS(WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST WARN 5: HOUR-BY-HOUR - SATURDAY
Perfect start to October followed by a rollercoaster ride mid-week.
FIRST WARN 5: SATURDAY AM FULL WEATHER UPDATE
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 7 a.m. - FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST
The weekend has brighter skies with temperatures in the 60s!
Perfect football weather Friday & a gorgeous weekend ahead
FRI 9-30-22
FirstWarn5: FRI PM 9-30-22