The aftermath of hurricane Ian leaves Floridan’s to pick up the pieces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the hurricane is over, the effects of Ian are still flooding the hearts of people all over as Floridians began to put the pieces of the state back together. Michigan natives who were there during the storm have sympathy for those hit hard.

“The guilt we’re feeling is intense,” said Jurnie Havens, who has been living in St. Petersburg for the past year.

She says she feels blessed that the hurricane switched directions, but she feels for those who lost everything.

“We are so devastated for our people here in our state,” Havens said. “And we’re also feeling really conflicted because we’re lucky. We’re happy that it didn’t hit us, but at the same time, we can’t believe that would have been us.”

Hurricane Ian’s death toll is still rising as first responders continue their search for survivors. There have been at least 94 deaths reported in Florida alone; many believe that total will rise.

“There have been a lot of deaths,” Sabrina Degaro, a Bay City native. “There was a lot of people, especially children and it really broke my heart.”

Bay City resident Kasee Beard was vacationing in Sarasota when the hurricane warning broke. Thousands of flights were canceled, including hers, leaving her to weather the storm, literally.

“I’ve been here for almost four weeks now, and I didn’t know that I was going to encounter a category 4, almost a category 5 hurricane,” Beard said. “But I’m glad I’m safe.”

Just steps away from where she’s staying, others weren’t so lucky. A mobile home park across from her condo was demolished.

“The day after I kind of drove around just to assess the damage and see if anyone needed help, and I did encounter some areas where there is flooding,” Beard said. “Vehicles were getting stuck in the water, so at that point I just decided to turn around and go back home. It’s too dangerous to be out and about.”

The Red Cross along with many other organizations, such as “Compassion Kind,” have been working day and night to help with the aftermath of the storm.

