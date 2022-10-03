Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive.

Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred on July 24 in Statesville, North Carolina.

Sylvester is believed to be in the Flint area, and police consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Any tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.