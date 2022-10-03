Chilly night, but warm & beautiful Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly start Monday morning, we rebounded beautifully on Monday afternoon, with most of our inland locations warming up into the 60s!

Areas near the lakeshore have been a bit cooler with the wind off of Lake Huron and a few passing clouds, but it should still be a beautiful evening to find a reason to be outside! Temperatures will be chilly again tonight, but we’ll have another beautiful day ahead of us tomorrow to enjoy, and we’ll be even a bit warmer!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will generally be partly to mostly sunny through the rest of this evening, with cloud cover a bit more common in the Thumb near Lake Huron. Even with some clouds passing by, no rain is expected tonight and any outdoor plans or games & practices are full go!

Lows are expected to be chilly again tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are a mix of 50s and 60s, and will steadily fall into the 50s area wide after sunset (7:13 PM) and eventually into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. No Frost Advisories are currently in place, but patchy frost is still possible, along with patchy fog. Winds will be calm or light & variable overnight.

Tuesday

We should warm up very efficiently on Tuesday after another cold start for the commutes and bus stops, with highs jumping well into the 60s and low 70s in most areas for the afternoon. Winds will be light out of a west southwesterly direction, with only a few passing high clouds. This should also keep our lakeshore areas a bit warmer than today with that flow primarily offshore.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be above average with even 70s possible! (WNEM)

Tuesday evening should be a night that you find any sort of reason to be outside. Temperatures should remain very pleasant until the sun goes down, and no wet weather is expected once again.

Lows on Tuesday night should mostly be in the 40s with a few more clouds starting to move in for Wednesday.

